From Red Sets To Lace Teddies — Valentine’s Day Lingerie To Wear Year-Round

Every day is a good day to lounge around in sultry lingerie, but Valentine’s Day is the perfect excuse to slip into styles that make you feel sexy and confident. And with just a week until the lovey-dovey day, it’s time to secure your after-hours look.
From romantic matching sets and cheeky teddy bodysuits to flirty slip dresses, we’ve rounded up lace, silk, mesh and cotton designs to match your personal style and satisfy every desire.
Style these lingerie pieces under your Valentine’s Day outfit during the day — paired with heart-shaped jewellery — and under a silk robe at night. The result? A look that’s ready to set hearts racing. Click on to shop our favourite underwear, bras (and bralettes), and beyond — you’ll love wearing each piece on February 14 and feel equally thrilled to keep your favourites in rotation all year long.
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.