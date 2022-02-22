Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

I was required by my parents to go to a four-year college and to earn a master's degree. The college degree was not even remotely optional and then my dad used to say, "Everyone in my family has a master's degree." That meant I also had to get a master's degree. My parents received money from a relative of my father's to pay for our college tuition, but went through an acrimonious divorce before I went to college. My dad used this money to pay his half of my tuition and my mom took out a loan against her house to pay for her half. I did not qualify for federal student loans because my mom, who had primary custody, made too much money and owned multiple properties. She thought private student loans would leave me in debt for the rest of my life, so she elected to borrow against her home, which she owned outright at the time. Scholarships covered part of tuition, my parents covered the rest. When it came time to get my graduate degree, the same rules applied.