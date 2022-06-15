Story from Movies

Hidden Gems: The Underrated Movies To Watch If You’ve Streamed It All

Maggie Zhou
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
If you've ever agitatedly switched from tab to tab, searching the multitude of streaming services for something to watch, you're in good company. I embarrassingly allocate a lot of my monthly funds into entertainment subscription platforms — Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, Apple TV — you name it, I've got it.
For someone who is swimming in options, I have to admit that I tend to rewatch classic favourites rather than branching out and trying something new.
That's why we've compiled a list of underrated movies to watch. Here you'll find tried-and-true romcoms, indie cuts and documentaries that are worth your time.

More from Movies

R29 Original Series