If you've ever agitatedly switched from tab to tab, searching the multitude of streaming services for something to watch, you're in good company. I embarrassingly allocate a lot of my monthly funds into entertainment subscription platforms — Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, Apple TV — you name it, I've got it.
For someone who is swimming in options, I have to admit that I tend to rewatch classic favourites rather than branching out and trying something new.
That's why we've compiled a list of underrated movies to watch. Here you'll find tried-and-true romcoms, indie cuts and documentaries that are worth your time.