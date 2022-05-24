On paper, as someone who would rather do 100 burpees (and I have never successfully done a burpee in my life) than get involved in karaoke on any level, this show sounds like hell on Earth. Watching other people sing badly, out of choice, without even being in the pub? No thanks. HOWEVER, there is something hugely endearing about this show. Watching the celebs get drunk, put on their best performances (despite occasional nerves) and compete while also judging and rooting for each other is a fun and easy way to spend your time. It takes place in a ‘top secret bar’ where, this season, celebs like Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause, Drag Race legend A’Whora, Love Island’s Kaz Kamwi and Strictly star Karim Zeroual compete to become ‘Britain’s karaoke star’. To be clear: singing in tune will only get you so far. It’s all about the performance. Watching this is like being on a night out with your pals…or maybe more a weird work night out that ends up being surprisingly fun? Full series available to watch in June.