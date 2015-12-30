We know we are about to enter into what is commonly called "awards season", when there is more back-slapping than a massage parlour, but what better way to look back over the year that saw Zayn leave 1D and a brand new Star Wars, than by handing out a few awards?
There's no red carpet or emotional speeches but you'll get enough of those in the next couple of months. What we can offer you though, are categories for "Best Wardrobe Malfunction" and "Least Deserved Payrise". So, without further ado, scroll on for our unconventional entertainment awards of 2015.
