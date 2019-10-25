Most of our friends and family have been positive about the changes we’ve made to our home, however there are still a few who see it as a waste of money. I understand – we don’t own the house, so why are we spending money on it? But when I think about the amount of money we’ve spent, it isn’t that much. We got the cheapest white emulsion that I could find at B&Q, £20 for 5 litres. We’ve gone through three tins painting the entire house and still have quite a bit left, with two rooms to go. I’m also lucky that when it comes to lighting and handles, I’ve been able to source most of these things from my work, saving us a few pennies along the way. My home means everything to me and spending money to make it feel like a home, especially when we’re considering living here for quite a while, is a no-brainer.