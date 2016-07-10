Last Friday, after a long week, my boyfriend and I sprawled on the sofa to eat pasta and watch TV. Scrolling through the home screen of viewing delights, I found myself veto-ing most of the suggestions. “I think tonight”, I told him wearily, “I would prefer not to watch a show in which sex workers get mocked or murdered.” That left us with very few options. Perhaps unsurprisingly, If you happen to make your money in the sex industry, a night in with Netflix can be a distinctly unchilled affair.



This may be the golden age of TV, but supposedly progressive platforms such as Netflix, HBO and Amazon Prime have yet to make any advancements when it comes to the depiction of sex workers. In the vast majority of their programming, sex workers are treated one of two ways: as punching bags or punchlines. Our lives are almost always sneered at, or pitied, or used as a symbol of inevitable tragedy.



If you’ve ever watched police procedurals, or crime dramas, or thrillers, you’ve probably been offered a salacious glimpse of violence enacted on one of our anonymous bodies. Rarely given any agency or backstory as characters, we’re merely used to demonstrate the high-concept murderous impulses of a serial killer, or treated as collateral damage in the mission to save the morally ‘good’ characters. I no longer watch shows such as Luther, True Detective or CSI. Even House of Cards, which did at least give escort Rachel a character arc, couldn’t resist the lure of the tragic ending that must eventually befall all troubled and vulnerable sex workers.

