Calling All Beauty Lovers, The Trinny London Black Friday Sale Is Here

For beauty lovers, Black Friday is a veritable feast, with new deals and exciting offers left and right. Where’s one to start? At Refinery29, we’re heading straight to Trinny London, one of our favourite beauty brands.
Founded by Trinny Woodall (yes, of What Not To Wear fame) in October 2017, Trinny London has become known for its innovative, stackable pots of cream makeup (lipstick, blush and eyeshadow) and skincare hybrids (serum, SPF and moisturising balm). If you’re a fan of sheer, glow-enhancing formulas, then bookmark this page now. Your beauty kit is about to get a whole lot more exciting – and at a fraction of the usual price!
Advertisement
Here, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about Trinny London’s Black Friday event, plus all the products we’re adding to our shopping cart first.
Is Trinny London having a Black Friday 2021 sale?
Yes! Whether you’re a longtime fan looking to stock up and save, or a newcomer eager to try out Trinny London for the first time, you’re in luck. This year, the brand is offering 10% off all products across the Black Friday weekend – from Friday 26th November at 8am to 29th November at 11.59pm (UK time). Like last year, Trinny London will be applying the discount automatically at checkout rather than sharing a code. Gift cards and virtual appointments are excluded from the offer.
What should I shop for at Trinny London’s Black Friday sale?
If you’re a fan of Glossier’s sheer, natural-first approach to beauty, then you’ll love Trinny London. First in our shopping cart is the Sheer Shimmer Lip to Cheek pot – a really great, multi-use product that can be used as lip gloss, blush or highlighter. Our beauty editor found that it melts into the skin and meshes well with foundation, creating a gorgeous, dewy effect.
Second up is Eye2Eye, a creamy eyeshadow that clings to your lids without creasing or sliding off. Available in 25 stunning shades, neutrals, smoky tones and shimmers, we’re stocking up for party season.
Last but by no means least on our list is Lip Glow, a jelly-textured gloss. Packed with vitamin E, it offers an intense dose of moisture for parched winter lips and leaves behind a subtle hint of colour.
Advertisement
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.