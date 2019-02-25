The next few rounds went pretty much the same. I spoke to another girl about sex and power, and how men often take control; I spoke to a guy about whether men feel as vulnerable as women in the realm of sex and love. It was all going very well, and after one more beer, I was ready to get knee-deep in my emotions. I was paired with a man just a little bit older than me, wearing an "Eat Sleep Rave Repeat" T-shirt and a blue crystal necklace. Not that I was making assumptions about him; I had become a new woman over the past half an hour and we were going to have a serious conversation. "What is the greatest gift you have ever received?" read our card. I knew my answer straightaway and warned him that I was about to sound like a dick, before admitting "my education". I then began a three-minute monologue about the sacrifices my parents made to make sure I was educated and that I wouldn’t be stood there, in London, as a journalist, without it. "You’re right, you do sound like a dick," he replied with a smile, and proceeded to tell me about the tickets for the Strictly Come Dancing tour he received for Christmas.