Table spacing and seating at restaurants

Before I even booked my flight to Spain, I had grabbed some recommendations on places to eat and hang out while there. Then I remembered my experience that my Midwestern self had dining out on the East Coast for the first time. I was surprised to find that many of the local restaurants were trying to maximise the number of patrons they could fit into one space by significantly limiting the amount of space between the tables. It can get pretty tricky when you have more body to squeeze between dining parties, so I wanted to know what I was in for ahead of time. I was pleasantly surprised — after scouring photos posted by reviewers on Google — to find that most of the placed I'm interested in will do just fine. Bodega Biarritz in Barcelona has a bar set up and Ovejas Negras in Seville has big tables and chairs with no arms!