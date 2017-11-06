After 10 Years, I’ve Decided To Give Trousers A Chance

But it wasn’t always that way: In my tweenage years, I dressed in a masculine fashion. Not because I was a tomboy (there was truly nothing athletic about my form), but because I was obsessed with all of the pop-punk and emo bands that dominated the early-'00s and wanted to fit into the culture. If they were a white dude with side-swept bangs who regularly appeared on TRL, I wanted to look like them. Not the best move for a chubby Puerto Rican woman but I persisted until I grew tired of the style and developed a desire to look attractive to the opposite sex. In retrospect, I was just moving from the confines of one style to the societal obligations of another, but it proved to be an aesthetic wakeup call: I was kind cute, maybe, and could embrace my femininity.