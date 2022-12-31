Here’s What Your Favourite Money Diarists Of 2022 Are Doing Now

It's safe to say a lot went on in 2022. From Don't Worry Darling's 'spitgate' to the revolving door at 10 Downing Street, there was plenty to keep us preoccupied this year.
However, remaining steadfast during the last 12 months of chaos were the brilliant Money Diaries submitted by you, the R29 readers.
As we sail into the new year, we thought it was high time we checked in with some of your favourite diarists in 2022 to see how they've gotten on since tracking their weekly spends.
To find out how their jobs, finances and personal lives have changed (or not!) since their submissions, click through the slideshow ahead...
Interviews have been edited for length and clarity.