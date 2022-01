TikTok’s Sponge Eyeshadow Hack Is So Good, I Want To Sleep In My Makeup

I started with By Beauty Bay Mini Makeup Sponges, £7 for 4 , and Charlotte Tilbury's Luxury Eyeshadow Palette in Pillowtalk, £40 . When applying foundation or cream-based products like blush and bronzer , the sponge should be damp, but that was my first rookie error — this doesn't work with powder! The sponge failed to pick up much pigment and made my eyeshadow palette all soggy so I went back to the drawing board with a dry sponge. This time, I dipped the pointed end of the sponge into the lightest, glittery hue and packed on the darkest colour towards the other end, so that they were sitting next to each other on the sponge. The great thing about using a mini makeup blender compared to a normal-sized version is that you can print it onto your closed eyelid quite easily. This means it also works for those with hooded eyes.