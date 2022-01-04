The One Trick Experts Rely On For Expensive-Looking Makeup

It makes sense. The majority of clear lip liner pencils contain ingredients that are used in some makeup primers, like silicone and oils. Technically, it could work, but the pros have different ideas. "I have actually tested this out," says Tasnim. "Due to the consistency of the liner, I think it makes a good line filler. The longevity was not so great, but I'm experimenting with different finishes to see what makes it last longer. Makeup artist Zoë says that when it comes to preventing foundation and concealer from creasing, there are plenty of other, good primers that do this already. "A primer will last longer than using a pencil," says Zoë and it's easy to apply all over for a more seamless look.