Is it just us, or has the tie-front crop top been all over Instagram? After doing a little e-commerce deep-dive, we found this shirt style at most of our favourite retailers — and it makes sense. The little front-knot allows you to hide the centre of a bra (or, you can even go braless if it gives you enough support); the cut is just plunge-y enough to feel sexy without feeling too exposed; and the best part? They're just not off-the-shoulder tops. Ahh, we like summer '18 already.