Strapless bras are an underwear-drawer staple that, for one reason or another, elude many of us. (Thongs are a similarly tricky intimate.) Plenty of Refinery29's editors copped to not owning the seemingly requisite bra — or, at least, one they actually like. Maybe it's that finding ones in the right size, with the right support and comfort level, is easier said than done.
Don't worry; there's still hope. The list of strapless bras ahead, reviewed by anonymous staffers of varying breast types and cup sizes, is a great place to start. If your favourite didn't make the cut, share it with us in the comments. Let's band together!