“I know that exercise can seem intimidating to some women. I’m quite lucky that I’m confident and quite happy in my own skin. Honestly, being a woman at the gym when you’re cycling next to someone that’s really thin – that can be difficult and I do understand that but, for me, I don’t really see that. Whether you’re fat or thin, we’re all here for the same reason, right? Everyone’s in the gym to make themselves feel good! “Since the first campaign I haven’t lost weight. I exercise because it makes me feel good. I want to concentrate on being fit. I’m fat and fit. I don’t worry too much about what anyone else thinks because you know as women we’re put out there like, ‘Oh we must be a certain way, we must be worried about our weight’ but not all of us are like that! I haven’t got the headspace to be worrying about that all the time so I cycle and I go to the gym to make myself feel good. Not to look the way someone else wants me to look. “Some mornings I wake up and I’m like, ‘I can’t do it, I can’t be bothered’ but I manage to find the strength – I mean, not all the time, I’m a human being – but nine times out of 10 I’ll do it and I’ll always feel really good after. It’s a fact isn’t it that you release good endorphins when you exercise? I always feel more energised and happy when I go to the gym before work than when I haven’t been. “I know it’s easy for everyone to say, ‘Oh it’s so easy, go and do some exercise and it’ll make you feel really good.’ There’s been times when I’ve been like, ‘OH PLEASE’. But it really does! “I think there are still obstacles women face when it comes to exercise. I think it’s insecurities – like when they put on the gym kit, get in the gym and think, ‘I don’t want to do this’. I think we need more campaigns that show normal women – not like glossy ads with girls that have been airbrushed. That’s not going to help, is it?”