Goodbye To This Country, A Much-Needed Reminder Of Home For Anyone From A Small Town

At least that's the surface sell of This Country, which is just starting its third and final season. I was initially hooked because I grew up in the same area as brother and sister creators Daisy and Charlie Cooper (Kerry and Kurtan). The incredibly specific references to local goings-on were a delight (there's a line in this new season about Jamie's Italian in Cheltenham closing , a moment so significant in regional history that my dad still brings it up. It's been three years). But as the show's popularity grew, people from all around the country fell in love with its relatable tropes of being from a small town; the one pub, the local hero, the myths and legends passed down from kid to kid with only a grain of truth left, the total and utter boredom of having no money, nowhere to go and no way to get there.