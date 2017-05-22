9 Ways To Make Your Boss Think You're A Superstar

Come in early. Stay late. Anticipate her needs. When it comes to going above and beyond, you already know the drill — and your boss knows you’ve got her back. But there’s also a ton of stuff that she’s noticing that you may have no idea you’re doing — or forgetting to do. And while these small moves may never come up on a performance review, they matter when it comes to moving to the next level, getting a killer recommendation, or simply having an amazing relationship with your boss.