9 Ways To Make Your Boss Think You're A Superstar

Come in early. Stay late. Anticipate her needs. When it comes to going above and beyond, you already know the drill — and your boss knows you’ve got her back. But there’s also a ton of stuff that she’s noticing that you may have no idea you’re doing — or forgetting to do. And while these small moves may never come up on a performance review, they matter when it comes to moving to the next level, getting a killer recommendation, or simply having an amazing relationship with your boss.
Ahead, we asked super successful men and women across industries what their employees did that made them raise an eyebrow — in a good way. Steal a few of these moves and impress the hell out of your own boss.