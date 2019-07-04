Fast-forward a year and Joe and his wife have returned to the Hamptons for another summer. Ike isn’t there this time. The maintenance man who’d stopped by to invite them over is, though, and they later discover that Ike never owned the house next door at all. Sure, it was his face all over the walls but the property actually belonged to Marty Markowitz – the assumed maintenance man. The confusion doesn’t stop there. Other neighbours told Joe that Ike was Marty’s therapist. Marty had recently kicked Ike out of the house and it’s here that a twisty, troubling story starts to unfold. Why on earth was a psychiatrist living in his patient’s house as if it were his own, and what happened to their already boundary-breaking relationship to prompt the patient to eject his therapist from the home that wasn’t at all recognisable as his own? Turns out, it's as complicated as it is fascinating.