For PA Amy*, 25, being more truthful in therapy was a gradual process. "I’ve lied to my therapist about doing the homework for my sessions and how useful I found it. Sometimes I would go in acting all happy, telling her I had done the tasks and they went really well. But really, I felt stressed because nothing had changed. Mid-session I’d start feeling weird about lying so would tell her the truth – that I had been feeling crap and hadn’t got around to doing it. Afterwards, I would feel a lot better for being honest. It seemed a waste of a session, lying to someone trying to help me." With 26% of psychotherapy clients in study one lying about doing their homework or taking suggested actions from their therapist, experiences like Amy’s are far from uncommon.