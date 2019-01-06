How You Can Really Help A Friend Struggling With Their Mental Health

It is worth remembering, though, that many people with mental health problems won’t ever have had a chance to have an honest conversation about their feelings – out of fear of judgement, or a worry you’ll distance yourself from them if they do. I used to make light of my issues, acknowledging them after a while, but making fun of myself just in case my friends thought I was 'too' damaged, 'too' ill to be friends with. If you are trusted enough to be taken into confidence, follow through. This might mean staying over with your friend when they’re having a particularly difficult time – panicking, depressed or manic (my sister did this many times, and I cannot tell you what a relief it was to have her there and be able to fall asleep without panic taking over) – or dropping plans to sit in a pub with them while they cry.