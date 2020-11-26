For Muslim Women, Finding A Therapist Is Hard – But There Is Hope

Aisha, 24, has been going to therapy since the age of 19 for her depression and anxiety. Over the years she’s seen a few therapists and her current therapist is a woman of colour. When I ask her why she wanted to have a Muslim therapist, she tells me that she worries about "giving the community a bad name" when speaking to a non-Muslim therapist because she has no idea what their point of reference will be when treating people from her cultural and religious background. Aisha echoes a sentiment that many have shared with me while also highlighting a very real fear of being judged by the preconception that Muslim women are "oppressed or submissive" and have no agency within their community and religion. Often those of us with intersectional identities live between or within two cultures and when it comes to mental health, both of these cultures can hold stigmas around going to therapy or suffering from mental health issues.