TS: It’s not unnoticed, right? I’ve always been a Black woman, I’ve always carried this body, I’ve always known what it is to manoeuvre in this body. And so has Audrey. I understand what I’m doing is not necessarily normal. And I understand how it’s something that I should be very, very proud of because, as you said, The Receipts Podcast, one of the biggest UK podcasts, is led by two Black women. I’ve always dedicated all of my work to all of the Black women who have loved me, and who’ve talked me up. And these are people who I’ve never met before, to people I see daily. I understand and value who they are. But also, there is a very long list of Black girls and women who are doing things amazingly. Like, yes, I’m a Black woman, and that’s the core of who I am but we’re on job. What’s the surprise that Black women are doing big things? We’ve been doing it. And we’ll carry on doing it as well.