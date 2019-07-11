High street store Boots will be welcome one of skincare's biggest brands, The Ordinary, into their impressive roster from July 31st. From the end of this month, you'll be able to pick-up the cult-favourite products, including the dermatologist-approved Granactive Retinoid and Peeling Solution, without having to wait for them to be shipped.
Joanna Rogers, Commercial Director and Beauty VP for Boots said: "The Ordinary brings brilliant, high-performance and efficacious products to Boots. With highly effective ingredients, the brand will make it easier for our customers to curate a skincare wardrobe at great affordable prices."
Since launching their pocket-friendly arsenal of products with science-driven formulas back in 2013, the brand, which sits under the Deciem umbrella, has launched bestseller after bestseller. The Ordinary's debut foundations garnered a 25,000-strong waiting list before they were released in 2017. The Caffeine Solution, has also become a hero product for combating lines and dark circles, as has their Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 serum which features in many an Instagram #shelfie.
The brand, which places a big focus on efficacy and ease, recently announced the launch of a starter kit for skincare beginners consisting of just three products. The smart kits combat all manner of skin concerns, including pigmentation and congestion.
In June 2017, the brand entered what it called "a family-like partnership" with The Estée Lauder Companies. Then, after a series of personal and professional problems, troubled Deciem founded Brandon Truaxe was found dead at the start of the year. Despite the loss of Truaxe, the brand has continued to flourish.
The Ordinary will be available in Boots from July 31st.
