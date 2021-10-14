My Fiancé’s Nightly Teeth Grinding Is Ruining Our Relationship

So where are we left? Real divorce? Not an option. Despite what you have read here, we are both willing to put love above sleep and mouth noises. As is the case with most couple stuff, therapy is probably the best option – for both of us. "If you’re dealing with a sleep crisis, it’s possible you’re up against more than you think," write Wooden and McKinney. "Chronic sleep loss can strain the best of relationships while every day relationship stress and issues can take a toll on sleep." R can get to the root of what's causing his sleep bruxism and I'll find ways of coping with intense misophonia. Together, we can move back in the right direction of pillow talk.