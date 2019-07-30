If we work our way back through the history of American teens casually jumping on flights to Europe for a holiday that we, as Europe-adjacent adults, wouldn’t be able to compete with, there’s a pattern. For one, parents never seem to accompany their kids on these cross-Atlantic adventures. Instead they rock up in the final 20 minutes or so, either to make up with or chastise their wayward offspring. Then there’s the fact that the weather is always glorious, excitement awaits around every corner and the impracticalities of fancying someone abroad are never really an issue. Here’s some proof. Click through for evidence of the times an American teen has been sent to our side of the pond for the most enviable (but wildly unrealistic) summer holiday.