The Real Meaning Behind Taylor Swift's Giant New Back Tattoo

The ink features a motif we've come to associate with Swift's new era: a snake transforming into a swarm of butterflies. The same imagery is also reflected in the very beginning of her "Me!" music video , which shows a snake erupting into butterflies. Fans have already concluded that it likely symbolises Swift's own metamorphosis from the darker, snake themes of her Reputation era (when the "Old Taylor was dead") to a place of being reborn and happy. With her latest album reportedly all about love , it makes sense. Another interesting layer to the butterfly-and-heart motif: A group of butterflies is often referred to as a "kaleidoscope," which could bring new meaning to the famous lyric she referenced in her "Me!" video: "Kaleidoscope of loud heartbeats under coats."