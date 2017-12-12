5 Beauty Trends That Died With The Old Taylor Swift

No one does rebranding quite like Taylor Swift. She's gone from the sweet country star in spiralled ringlets and cowboy boots to Time's 2017 Person of the Year, a badass who bleaches her eyebrows, rises up from the dead, and rocks glitter lips. Haters definitely gonna hate, but you have to admit that her evolution is unparalleled and certainly unpredictable.
We've seen a different Taylor emerge each time an album drops, so in honour of the pop star's birthday today, we've decided to round up all the the beauty trends that she's brought to life... and subsequently killed. After all, the old Taylor's dead — and so's her sparkly blue eyeshadow.