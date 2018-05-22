All Your Burning Tattoo Questions, Answered

If you don’t want to get a tattoo that you'll also see on every other person, just ask the tattoo artist for an honest opinion — they usually offer some great insight, and they know what’s trendy. I had many costumers coming to me wanting tattoos that were super fashionable and thus less unique and they didn’t even know. And let me tell you: They were quite thankful that I told them before I got the needle going. For a perfect 'first tattoo experience,' I recommend taking your time to look for the right tattoo artist. Ideally, you’ll find someone whose style suits your desired motif, who offers great counselling and patiently answers all your questions, someone who takes you and your wishes seriously and makes you feel like you’re in good hands. Man, I would have wanted that for my first tattoo."