3 Survivors Share The Meaning Behind Their Semicolon Tattoos

Season two of 13 Reasons Why begins with Clay heading into a tattoo parlour with the intention of getting a semicolon design, a marking that holds special significance to those who wear it. “A semicolon is used when an author could’ve chosen to end their sentence, but chose not to. The author is you and the sentence is your life," explained the late Amy Bleuel, founder of Project Semicolon , an organisation dedicated to the prevention of suicide.