We Pay £2,050 For A 2-Bedroom In Brooklyn— Here's How Big It Is

"I would say once you find something you love, you should stay in contact with that vendor. They'll usually continue to have similar products. What I've noticed is that there are a couple guys at the flea that I always go to, so I stick with the people I like once I find them. You also have to be diligent. The butcher's table that I got at Housing Works, I had been to three different Housing Works before I found it. I feel like you can't go vintage shopping if you're looking for something specific. That's not a reasonable expectation. You have to be thinking about your space, and then you might see something that would look amazing in that space."