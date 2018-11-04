Our East London House Costs £1,650 A Month — & We Have A Garden

In Refinery29's Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennial women. Today, 31-year-old Megan Parry shows off her three-bedroom home in East London.
When 31-year-old Megan Parry decided to take the jump from Wimbledon to Leyton in East London, she knew she was probably going to have to give up some space. "The best place I've lived was in Wimbledon, a leafy big house with a large room and my own balcony," Parry says. "But the landlord needed to sell and it's a bit out [from central London]."
Luckily, Parry stumbled upon a room in a house where a colleague was living with a friend from school. With the flat mostly furnished, Parry only had to do the bare minimum when it came to making the house homey — and all for a cool £1,650. If you do the maths, that's £550 each. Watch Parry show off her sweet digs in the video above.
