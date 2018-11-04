Sweet Digs
Our East London House Costs $2,100 A Month — & We Have A Garden

One woman shows off her space in a homey neighborhood in London

In Refinery29's Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennial women. Today, 31-year-old Megan Parry shows off her three-bedroom home in East London.
When 31-year-old Megan Parry decided to take the jump from Wimbledon to Leyton in East London, she knew she was probably going to have to give up some space. "The best place I've lived was in Wimbledon, a leafy big house with a large room and my own balcony," Parry says. "But the landlord needed to sell and it's a bit out."
Shop This
Kikkerland
Beyond The Grove Shower Curtain
$19.98
Ikea
Fejka Artificial Potted Plant With Pot
$1.99
Target
6-cube Organizer Shelf 13" - White - Thres...
$59.99$49.99
BlueMake
Wicker Straw Woven Storage Basket (small)
$11.99
Wayfair
Roman Female Torso
$63.00
Luckily, Parry stumbled upon a room in a house, where her co-worker was living with a friend from school. With the apartment mostly furnished, Parry only had to do the bare minimum when it came to making the house homey — and all for a cool 1650 pounds, or roughly $2,100. If you do the math, that's 550 pounds each (roughly $715). Watch Parry show off her sweet digs in the video above.
Watch A Home Tour Of A Leyton East London Home
written by Jessica Chou
Released on November 4, 2018
