The couple decided on a $85,000 Starline boat made in Coventry, spent three months building out the interior for less than $20,000, installed solar panels, and plopped their new home in a wharf in London. They spent an additional $10,000 to paint the boat, several thousand for the crane for transport, and $1,000 for an annual license to have the boat on waterways. Now, aside from the cost of fuel and power, "it's virtually free," Lockspeiser says. And for the two-bedroom, one-bathroom space with views, a pretty sweet deal. Watch Lockspeiser show off her leopard-print home in the video above.