In Refinery29's Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennial women. In today's episode, 30-year-old Alice Lockspeiser shows off her houseboat, which she shares with her boyfriend and her 2-year-old son.
So how exactly does one couple and their 2-year-old son decide to live on a boat? For 30-year-old Alice Lockspeiser and her boyfriend, the location made sense. "We wanted to live more self-sustainably," Lockspeiser says. "After my boyfriend moved out of his home he made in the forest we were looking for alternative living solutions and decided on a boat."
The couple decided on a $85,000 Starline boat made in Coventry, spent three months building out the interior for less than $20,000, installed solar panels, and plopped their new home in a wharf in London. They spent an additional $10,000 to paint the boat, several thousand for the crane for transport, and $1,000 for an annual license to have the boat on waterways. Now, aside from the cost of fuel and power, "it's virtually free," Lockspeiser says. And for the two-bedroom, one-bathroom space with views, a pretty sweet deal. Watch Lockspeiser show off her leopard-print home in the video above.
