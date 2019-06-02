I Pay £1240 For My Brooklyn Apartment—Here's What It Looks Like

Pay attention to the materials and the weight. I think that’s really important. If it’s heavier, generally, it’s better. That means they’re using solid pieces of wood instead of plywood and that will tell you if something is going to hold up well. Buying furniture online is always a risk, so ask as many questions about the piece as you can. Most places let you call someone or email someone, because the return process is such a pain. But pay attention to materials because you don’t want bedbugs. I’m scared of bringing anything to my apartment that costs a lot to fix, and anything that can hold bed bugs. It happened to a friend of mine. She picked up a piece of sidewalk furniture that was really nice, got bed bugs, and it took months to get it resolved.