The Super Harvest Moon In Aries Will Be Emotionally Challenging For You

The asteroids Pallas, Vesta, Pholus, Ixion, Quaoar, and Varuna connect with the Moon. Asteroids are celestial bodies that are smaller than planets. They add flavour to the energy at large, by giving the larger planets more innate detail and hyper specific flair. Pallas in Libra is yearning for justice, as well as the voices of the disenfranchised to be heard. Vesta in Cancer brings a protective layer. Pholus in Capricorn pushes us to persevere through tough situations. Ixion in Capricorn brings ambition and recklessness into the equation. Quaoar in Capricorn is making us work hard to express ourselves through creativity. Varuna in Leo wants us to find truth in matters. Putting it all together, these asteroids are wanting us to get out of our self-imposed ruts and from feeling stuck by implementing inventive solutions that can move us onward. The caveat is that we may not be motivated to do so, which is why we have to ignite the fire under our bellies by giving ourselves pep talks and not dwelling on situations. Instead of focusing on past mistakes or errors, we should use these setbacks as a way to improve our present and future. Learn from the lessons and build a better path forward.