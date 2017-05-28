There’s a lot of pressure to choose the right holiday these days. Whether you’ve got limited time off from work or are trying to stretch a tight budget, it can be difficult to zero in on the “perfect place” to visit — a location that has exactly what you’re craving, whether it’s an epic adventure, a smorgasbord of culinary experiences, or just some good ol' R & R.
So, how to choose? The key just may lie in your zodiac sun sign. We spoke with several seasoned astrologers, who gave us travel recommendations that reflect the unique preferences and personalities of each sign, from adventure-seeking Leo to luxe-loving Scorpio. Click ahead for major last-minute summer travel inspo — and when it comes time to plan your next trip, just look to the stars.