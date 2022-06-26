Story from Shopping

1 Brand, 5 Summer Party Trends That Won’t Go Out Of Style

Esther Newman
Photo Courtesy of Vesper247.
As our social calendars fill up with dinner plans, rooftop drinks, birthdays, house parties and weddings, this summer is starting to look very different from the last (in a good way). Gone are the days of having too many outfits and nowhere to go, and thanks to UK evening wear brand Vesper247, your summer party trends are covered. From seasonal brights and bold patterns to cool, asymmetric cuts and leg-lengthening jumpsuits, here are the pieces you’re bound to wear and rewear, season after season.
Asymmetric necklines

The party is up top with this trend. Stick to simple, minimal jewellery as your outfit does all the talking.
Vesper247
Vesper Sophia Red Asymmetric Maxi Dress
£64.00
Vesper247
Vesper247
Vesper Sienna Cobalt Asymmetric Midaxi Dress
£42.00
Vesper247
Vesper247
Vesper Emma Blue One Shoulder Midi Dress
£56.00
Vesper247

Summer brights

Nothing says summer like a punchy flash of colour, whether that's fiery orange, sunshine yellow or everyone's favourite: Kelly green.
Vesper247
Vesper Tate Green Midaxi Dress
£54.00
Vesper247
Vesper247
Vesper Charlotte One Shoulder Sherbet Yell...
£64.00
Vesper247
Vesper247
Vesper Tate Orange Midaxi Dress
£54.00
Vesper247

Co-ords

Two isn't always better than one but in this case it definitely is.
Vesper247
Vesper Hannah Emerald Green Midaxi Skirt
£36.00
Vesper247
Vesper247
Vesper Shea Navy Wide Leg Trousers
£40.00
Vesper247
Vesper247
Vesper Laurel Red Split Midi Skirt
£36.00
Vesper247

Bold prints

Want to make a real statement? Try a bold, abstract pattern. Style with colour-blocked accessories so as not to distract from the print.
Vesper247
Vesper Anisha Zebra Midaxi Dress
£54.00
Vesper247
Vesper247
Vesper Rory Black And Orange Print Wide Le...
£62.00
Vesper247
Vesper247
Vesper Pandora Paisley Print Halter Neck M...
£52.00
Vesper247

Jumpsuits

Get ready for legs that look like they never end.
Vesper247
Vesper Jemima Khaki Wide Leg Jumpsuit
£64.00
Vesper247
Vesper247
Vesper Noelle Stone Stripe Wide Leg Jumpsuit
£62.00
Vesper247
Vesper247
Vesper Noelle Cobalt Wide Leg Jumpsuit
£62.00
Vesper247
