As our social calendars fill up with dinner plans, rooftop drinks, birthdays, house parties and weddings, this summer is starting to look very different from the last (in a good way). Gone are the days of having too many outfits and nowhere to go, and thanks to UK evening wear brand Vesper247, your summer party trends are covered. From seasonal brights and bold patterns to cool, asymmetric cuts and leg-lengthening jumpsuits, here are the pieces you’re bound to wear and rewear, season after season.
Asymmetric necklines
The party is up top with this trend. Stick to simple, minimal jewellery as your outfit does all the talking.
Summer brights
Nothing says summer like a punchy flash of colour, whether that's fiery orange, sunshine yellow or everyone's favourite: Kelly green.
Co-ords
Two isn't always better than one but in this case it definitely is.
Bold prints
Want to make a real statement? Try a bold, abstract pattern. Style with colour-blocked accessories so as not to distract from the print.
Jumpsuits
Get ready for legs that look like they never end.
