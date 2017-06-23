Summer, you beauty, you've finally landed. After months of wind and rain, the best season of the year has arrived, complete with sweaty Tube journeys, Saturdays spent in lidos, and ice-cold beers aplenty. It looks like the hot weather will continue, too: this is set to be the first week-long heatwave since 1995.
While we're delighted the weatherman is (finally) on side, deciding what to wear in the scorching sun can be tricky. Time to turn to Instagram. Our feeds are awash with sartorial inspiration for warmer days, from gingham and head-to-toe pink to nautical colour combinations and extravagant sleeves.
Click through to see our favourite get-ups, and tackle the heatwave in style.