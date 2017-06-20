The Weather Forecast For This Summer Will Make You Very Happy

If you're in the UK, chances are you're having trouble staying awake today, because last night was an absolute scorcher and you probably spent most of it tossing and turning. #TooHotToSleep has been trending on Twitter all morning, with non-sleepers complaining about the heat in the form of some hilarious memes.
Sadly, though, you might want to get used to coping on a bad night's sleep. Temperatures in some parts of the country exceeded those in LA and the Bahamas yesterday, with 32.4C recorded in London, and we could be about to experience the longest heatwave since 1995, the Telegraph reported.
If the temperature reaches 30C again today and tomorrow, it will be the first five-day heatwave for 22 years. The weekend saw highs of 32.1C, with many of us still nursing our sunburnt skin and Pimm's-induced hangovers.
While there's no concrete definition of "heatwave", it's usually taken to mean a prolonged period of abnormally hot weather. “Heatwave is a funny term – we don’t really have a definition of it in the UK," said Emma Sharples, a spokeswoman at the Met Office.
She added: "But none of us can deny it has been a prolonged period of hot weather, and night-time temperatures have been quite unusually high, which can also be the cause of potential health problems, as well as a lot of restless nights,” the Guardian reported.
Public Health England has even issued a hot weather warning, prompted by reports from the Met Office that the hot weather will stick around until Thursday. "For the majority of people it is about common sense - staying cool, drinking plenty of water to maintain hydration, and avoiding sunburn," it said, reminding us to look out for vulnerable groups, including those with underlying heart and lung conditions, older people, babies and young children.
Wednesday (21st) or Thursday (22nd) could even end up being the hottest day of the year, with predictions that the south of England could reach 34C, reported the Guardian.
The meteorology behind all this? An air mass coming from the tropical parts of the Atlantic, specifically around the Azores islands, and France and Spain's recent scorching conditions being pushed northwards, are reportedly the cause.
Good luck sleeping tonight. You may already be dreading it, but at least you're not alone.
Oh look! It's a picture of me while I lie in bed #TooHotToSleep pic.twitter.com/dlzF7IbnAp— Emily (@howellaboutna) June 20, 2017
#TooHotToSleep— rozina (@itisrozina) June 20, 2017
trying to sleep during a night heatwave in the uk like: pic.twitter.com/9AInTCbYuu
#TooHotToSleep everyone in the U.K. Last night!!! ?????? pic.twitter.com/GOCbzfwMVS— Jade Arthur (@jadeo85) June 20, 2017
