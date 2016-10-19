For this month's Photo Album, we asked some of our favourite photographers to send in pictures of their summer memories.
Heat prickling on your bare back, the warm glow of long afternoons spent in good company, never needing a coat, not bothering with makeup; the better is it, the quicker it goes. Ahead, 14 photographers tell us their memories of summer the way they know best – through the lens (with a few extra words.)
If you would like to contribute to next month's album, please get in touch by email. You can also submit via Instagram with the hashtag #R29photoalbum; keep an eye on our feed for the next theme @Refinery29UK.
