For this month's Refinery29 Photo Album, we asked some of our favourite photographers to send in a picture of someone they love.
We all take snapshots of our various loves, from our significant others, to our mums, to our cats. To truly capture that consuming, complicated feeling is hard. Click through to see how these photographers express it in a single image, proving over and over that a picture says a thousand words – or maybe just three.
If you would like to contribute to next month's album, please get in touch by email. You can also submit via Instagram with the hashtag #R29photoalbum; keep an eye on our feed for the next theme @Refinery29UK.
We all take snapshots of our various loves, from our significant others, to our mums, to our cats. To truly capture that consuming, complicated feeling is hard. Click through to see how these photographers express it in a single image, proving over and over that a picture says a thousand words – or maybe just three.
If you would like to contribute to next month's album, please get in touch by email. You can also submit via Instagram with the hashtag #R29photoalbum; keep an eye on our feed for the next theme @Refinery29UK.