In a new series, Refinery29 take submissions for a theme-based photo album with each picture taken by a different photographer. The first theme is: the holiday season. What image comes to your mind? Enter the eye-line of some of our favourite photographers and see this time of the year through their perfectly framed gazes. It's like Instagram, but for professionals. Happy Christmas :)
If you would like to submit work for the series, please get in touch by email.
If you would like to submit work for the series, please get in touch by email.