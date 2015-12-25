What Christmas Looks Like To These 19 Photographers

Anna Jay
In a new series, Refinery29 take submissions for a theme-based photo album with each picture taken by a different photographer. The first theme is: the holiday season. What image comes to your mind? Enter the eye-line of some of our favourite photographers and see this time of the year through their perfectly framed gazes. It's like Instagram, but for professionals. Happy Christmas :)

If you would like to submit work for the series, please get in touch by email.

