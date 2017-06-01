5 Storage Hacks Clean People Swear By

If the change from spring to summer has you frantically searching through a messy closet for that hidden trove of slinky hot-weather dresses, we've got you covered. R29 producer and organization guru Bea Copeland is here with her simple hacks for whipping your closet into shape, so you can find what you want to wear to welcome the days of rosé.
Check out Bea's ingenious strategy for de-cluttering your hanging space by using bins for additional storage space, and her clever technique for folding sweaters. Our favorite new tip? Bea's easy (and super cheap) trick for stringing accessories on that chain of shower-rings. Yep, we're pretty excited for our closets to look as crisp as a just-opened Madewell.
Watch the video above for all of Bea's covetable closet hacks.
