Proof That London’s Style Is As Distinctive As Ever

Thanks to social media, fashion has gone truly global, but take any London bus route and you'll find yourself privy to the neighbourhood sartorial subcultures that still exist across the capital.
The city has long excelled in the style arena, from the looks being served daily outside Central Saint Martins in King’s Cross to the gallerist inspired get-ups found around Mayfair courtesy of the neighbourhood’s art scene. Each favoured trend only further upholds London’s position within the industry. With this in mind it’s really no surprise then, that Burberry has chosen to characterise its latest fragrance, Her Intense, based on London.
Indeed, the new scent – a follow up to 2018’s Burberry Her – is an homage to the city in-keeping with Burberry’s celebrated relationship with London. An olfactory deep dive into the “unexpected beauty found in its contrasts” and an exploration of the many post codes that inform the melting pot of London style, the new scent – which boasts top notes of blackberry and cherry, heart notes of jasmine and violet accord, and base notes of benzoin and cederwood – is complex, much like the city it mirrors.
So, to celebrate the fragrance, we’ve explored the aesthetic principles of three key London neighbourhoods. Ready for a road trip?