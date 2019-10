Proof That London’s Style Is As Distinctive As Ever

Indeed, the new scent – a follow up to 2018’s Burberry Her – is an homage to the city in-keeping with Burberry’s celebrated relationship with London. An olfactory deep dive into the “unexpected beauty found in its contrasts” and an exploration of the many post codes that inform the melting pot of London style, the new scent – which boasts top notes of blackberry and cherry, heart notes of jasmine and violet accord, and base notes of benzoin and cederwood – is complex, much like the city it mirrors.