When I see a message reminding me to be mindful or present, something about it doesn’t stick. It might be the language or maybe I’m just a bit too basic to really grasp what it means to 'be present'. Yet a saying that feels straight from a fridge magnet or a baby boomer's Pinterest board really does it for me. I get that it feels a little like I’m trying to revive 'Keep Calm and Carry On', but really what I’m trying to say is that although our parents' generation might not have had the vocabulary to talk about mental health, they had their own ways of encouraging us to be present and mindful. So in the words of a trite Christmas cracker manifesto: Life is what happens when you’re busy making plans, guys.