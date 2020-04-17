There are a lot of suggestions floating around about how to maintain a sense of normalcy during this time. A lot of them ring hollow to me, personally. I don’t want to put on my usual full face of makeup. Why would I do that? I never wear makeup at home. I don’t want to continue waking up at 7:30 when I don’t have to do anything until 9:30. That’s just torturing myself. Even though those are things I normally do, they wouldn’t feel normal to me to do right now (though it is, of course, totally fine and great if they feel normal to you). Continuing to rent clothes, however, feels both decadent and practical. I still need clothes, even if they’re not the kind of clothes I’d usually wear. And, as silly as it may sound, renting designer clothes has brought immense joy and excitement into my life for many years, and I feel at a loss for those emotions right now.

