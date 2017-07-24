"Yes. It's good and bad. I realised before my husband entered the picture, it was like, Do I have enough money for the grocery store? What's the balance in my account? What can I get? Now, it's sad to say, but I don't think too hard about it. Because I know it’s there. I do use Mint to make sure I'm within my budget, but I don't worry too much if I go over. And sometimes, I want to slap myself. I see friends in different situations who say, 'We can't get that because it will put us over budget.' Whereas I'll walk into Whole Foods and think, oh this is on sale and my daughter will love it, let's buy 10 boxes. I'm lucky, and I know that's not how most people's lives work, and I also feel really guilty. Because that's not how I grew up, that's not how my sister or brother operate. I have family members who think I have the greatest life ever: 'You're so lucky, your husband makes so much money, you don't ever have to worry about money.' But even if you make money, you always worry about it. It's just different."