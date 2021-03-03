I Quit My ‘Sensible’ Job As A Lawyer For A Spiritual Career

It isn't all love and light, however. "The responsibility to take care of others on an emotional, mental and spiritual level is real," says Giselle. Plus, being self-employed, there’s all the admin, bookkeeping, training and management stuff to keep on top of, as well as the inner work and self-care that's non-negotiable when showing up to support others. "But I do it on my terms, in a schedule that feels good to me and through work that makes me feel joy and purpose. Going to bed every night and knowing I did my best to listen to people and support them through their life experiences and changes means everything to me," she adds.